Sungrow launches second generation inverter in Australia

Since launching into the Australian market in 2012 solar inverter manufacturer Sungrow has established itself as a major player in the residential sector and it is now looking to stake a stronger claim in the segment with the launch of its range of SG inverters.

The Gen-2 three-phase inverter line-up includes five variants – 5 kW, 7 kW, 10 kW, 15 kW and 20 kW. The range includes Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter (AFCI), real-time monitoring, a wide MPPT voltage range and a fully compliant built-in DC Switch which the manufacturers claim “enables easier installation and significant cost-savings”.

Efficiency is reasonable with a rate of 97.40% and a maximum of 98.40% for the SG5.0RT unit ranging up to 98.10% with a maximum of 98.50% for the SG20RT model. It is worth noting the rates included on the data sheet are the European weighted efficiency rates.

The inverters’ 16 A input current and 25 A short circuit current should satisfy most residential installations while the start-up and MPPT voltage range (180 v – 1000 v) is notable with Sungrow indicating it will translate to higher system yield.

Also worth noting is that it is possible to connect an uneven amount of strings to the MPPT trackers on the SG7.0RT and SG10RT models which will provide for flexibility. The THD (<3% at nominal power) and power factor (>0.99/0.8 leading 0.8 lagging) are just as they are for most other inverters.

The Gen-2 inverters come with a comprehensive list of protection mechanisms including an AFCI which Sungrow says substantially reduces the risk of electrical fires. They also include Smart IV Scan and real-time monitoring for quick fault location and troubleshooting, built-in Type II DC and AC surge protection, DC reverse connection protection, AC short-circuit protection and current leakage protection.

The inverters weigh in from 18-21kg and measure 370mm wide, 480mm high and 195mm deep.

As far as warranty on the SG range, Sungrow offers coverage for defects in materials and workmanship for a period of 10 years from the date of installation, but no more than 11 years from the manufacturing date.

Pushing ahead

The release of the new SG inverters continues Sungrow’s push into the Australian market after an impressive performance in 2020.

In an interview with pv magazine last month, Sungrow Australia country manager Joe Zhou said 2020 had been a “highly successful year” with the company’s market share in the residential segment growing to 20%-22%.

Zhou said Sungrow is now aiming to build on that success and also expects to make inroads into the commercial and utility-scale markets and also has its sights set on the battery energy storage landscape.

“Our target for 2021 is to grow our market share in the residential segment to more than 25% and get a stronger foothold in the commercial segment,” he said.

“Sungrow has deployed more than 450 MW of inverters in the Australian residential segment for 2020 and … we expect to make a bang in 2021 with our deployments in C&I and utility projects.”