New shingled PERC solar module from Hyundai

From pv magazine Global.

Module manufacturer Hyundai Energy Solutions, a unit of South Korean shipbuilding group Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, has launched its new shingled PERC monocrystalline module series in the Australian and European solar markets.

The VI Series features three different panels with a power output of 470, 475, and 480 W and a power conversion efficiency ranging from 20.1 to 20.5%.

The smallest device of the series, called the HiE-S470VI, has an open-circuit voltage of 46.4 V and a short-circuit current of 13.04 A. The biggest panel, dubbed HiE-S480VI, features an open-circuit voltage of 46.4 V and a short-circuit current of 13.16 A. The maximum system voltage for all products is 1,500 V.

The 480-cell panels measure 2,056×1,140×35mm and weigh 25kg. The panels can be used with operating temperatures of between -40 degrees Celsius and 85 degrees Celsius. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.34% per degree Celsius. They come with a 20/25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee.

The panels are encapsulated with ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and feature an MC4-compatible connector, 3.2mm white toughened safety glass, and an anodised aluminium frame.

“Hyundai shingled module technology has superior performance of efficiency and power and has a better mechanical-withstand performance compared to regular PV modules … by using electrically conductive adhesive (ECA) instead of soldering ribbon, which enables the maximum utilisation of module space,” the manufacturer said.

The company specified that it also offers shingled modules through the VG Series, which features products with a power output of 390 to 405 W and efficiency ranging from 19.9 to 20.7%. These products also come with a 20/25-year power output guarantee. “As a core business entity of the large Hyundai group, the 25-year product warranty is a clear sign of Hyundai’s quality commitment and an ambition to become a reference player in the European residential and commercial self-consumption market,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

*The article has been amended to reflect that the modules may have a power output guarantee of 20 to 25 years, depending on the market.