Danish and Swedish-Australian companies partner on mysterious green hydrogen project

A Danish company specialising in green hydrogen electrolysers, Green Hydrogen Systems, will partner with Skai Energies, which has roots Sweden but is based in Victoria, on a green hydrogen project.

Details about the project are scarce, with Skai Energies’ website detailing mainly which products it plans to use rather than any real project information like precise location and scale.

Nonetheless, partner Green Hydrogen Systems on Tuesday published that the first stage of the hydrogen project is to be commissioned in early 2022 and will produce around 60kg to 90kg of green hydrogen per day. The company went on to say it expects the project to grow in scale to meet increasing demand.

The Danish company also alluded to a “prime location,” although precisely where that is doesn’t seem to be specified.

Skai Energy, which will lead and operate the project, said it plans to use partner Green Hydrogen Systems’ 430kW pressurised alkaline electrolyser, a 125kW fuel cell, and overall control system from Nilsson Energy to produce hydrogen “powered entirely off the fossil fuel energy grid.” Presumably meaning ‘off’ as in not using electricity from the main power grid.

Skai Energies’ brief project explanation concludes with the sign off: “more details to come.”

As enigmatic as the project sounds, Green Hydrogen Systems have entered a three-year service agreement, which will see the company provide an electrolyser as well as onsite project support and maintenance.

“There is an unprecedented momentum in the Australian market for green hydrogen supported by industrial demand and political decisions. And we at Green Hydrogen Systems are thrilled to be working on this project with partners who possess the crucial market knowledge and share our vision to pioneer the field of green hydrogen and drive a sustainable global energy transition,” Green Hydrogen Systems Chief Commercial Officer Søren Rydbirk said in a statement.

“I am incredibly excited to be selected as a technology partner and system integrator for this green hydrogen project, and proud to be bringing Green Hydrogen Systems and Nilsson Energy technology to Australian shores. The HyProvide A-Series equipment is designed to work very efficiently with the variable load from renewable electricity sources – in this case, solar. With hydrogen solutions becoming competitive with traditional energy carriers, particularly when using highly efficient and proven equipment from my partners, it is great to get into a green hydrogen project to support the vision of the project developer, and accelerate the energy transition,” Craig Ehrke, CEO of Skai Energies said in the sam statement.