Fortescue delegation meets with Jordanian government to ‘explore’ green hydrogen opportunities

The Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Nasser Shraideh, put out a statement on Monday announcing his meeting with a delegation from Australian giant, Fortescue Metals Group.

Fortescue Metals and its prominent chairman Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest (also Australia’s richest man), recently wrapped up a world tour scouting green energy projects and resources, with a particular focus on green hydrogen. The company has rarely slipped out of the news cycle in recent months, announcing a slew of green hydrogen and decarbonisation plans.

So far this year, Fortescue has announced deals with South Korea and Brazil, and now it seems the company is budding plans in Jordan.

Fortescue are yet to put out media on the meeting, but according to the Jordanian Minister’s statement, the pair met “to explore and discuss investment opportunities… especially in the field of green hydrogen production and ammonia, with the aim of exporting to international markets.”

The Minister apparently gave the Fortescue delegation a presentation on the “attractive investment environment” in the Jordanian Kingdom and briefed the company on the government’s plans to promote the use of clean energy.

The Australian ambassador to Jordan also attended the meeting.

Fortescue became the giant it is today on the back of iron ore, but the company has now become vocal about embracing a green future. It recently set up Fortescue Future Industries, which wants to build a renewable energy portfolio of more than 235 GW.