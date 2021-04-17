Facebook achieves net-zero emissions, looks to global value chain to follow suit

The social media giant now aims to achieve net zero across its entire value chain by 2030.

From pv magazine USA

Facebook said that as of the end of 2020 it had reached its 2018 goals of supporting all of its operations with 100% renewable energy, while also reaching net-zero emissions.

Over the last three years, the social media giant cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 94%, exceeding its initial 75% reduction goal.

Having reached its initial benchmarks, Facebook said it now is setting a goal to reach net zero emissions for its entire value chain by 2030.

Facebook has been able to rapidly accomplish its goals by becoming one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy in the world, contracting for around 1 GW of projects in 2020 alone. The company was the second-largest corporate procurer of renewable energy in 2019. It currently ranks third in the world on the list of renewable energy corporate buyers based on cumulative power purchase agreements since 2000, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Worldwide, Facebook has contracts in place with 63 renewable energy installations, totalling more than 6 GW of wind and solar energy across 18 states and five countries.

Earlier this spring, Facebook and General Motors signed up to buy power from an upcoming solar+storage project in southern Kentucky. That project, the Logan County project, will include 173 MW of solar and a 30 MW/120 MWh battery system. Of the total capacity, Facebook is contracted to buy 145 MW of the project’s solar renewable energy credits (RECs) and all of the storage attributes.

The contract was made possible through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Green Invest program.