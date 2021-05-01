Saturday read: Microcracks and module design

From pv magazine 04/2021

Procuring PV modules that are designed to resist microcrack formation and propagation can help solar asset owners and investors reduce the risk of their projects underperforming in the field. There are merits and drawbacks to different module designs and technologies in terms of microcrack resistance. As a part of its PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP) PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) has illuminated which designs can close the quality gap when it comes to cell cracking.

Understanding microcracks

Crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar cells are essentially paper-thin pieces of glass. They will crack when subjected to thermal and/or mechanical stress that ruptures the silicon wafer. Often these microcracks occur as a result of the manufacturing process, particularly during the wafer cutting, cell cutting, cell soldering, and lamination steps. Additionally. improper PV module handling during transportation, installation, maintenance, and even cleaning can also subject PV modules to mechanical stresses that result in cell cracks.

Environmental conditions are a factor in microcrack creation – and, importantly, microcrack propagation. For example, high wind events, snow accumulation and hail can all subject PV modules to significant mechanical stress that causes acute damage. While less dramatic than extreme weather events, simple daily temperature fluctuations, and seasonal freeze-thaw cycles can also result in cracking. Over time, the thermal stresses that accompany normal variations in ambient temperature magnify cell-level damage by widening, expanding and articulating existing microcracks.

The long-term microcrack articulation process is critical to understanding PV module health. Microcracks typically are not problematic unless – and until – the damage restricts the flow of current through the cell and creates an inactive area. When the flow of current is restricted, the module will produce less energy. Eventually, a local hotspot may form in the damaged area of the cell. Hotspots can accelerate backsheet degradation and delamination, eventually increasing the risk that ground and arc faults will occur.

Crack detection

Solar cell cracks and damage are usually not visible to the naked eye on the surface of a PV module. Electroluminescence (EL) imaging or other advanced imaging techniques are almost always necessary to identify both cracks and microcracks. Because they are electrically inactive, cell cracks appear as dark, discoloured, broken lines or areas in EL images. Different shapes, sizes and types of cracks affect PV modules in different ways, although in PVEL’s lab and field-testing experience, branching cracks (also known as dendritic cracks) that spread through cells as modules age in the field are usually the most destructive.

PQP findings

The mechanical stress sequence (MSS) is one of the reliability tests in PVEL’s PV Module PQP. MSS simulates field conditions in a controlled laboratory environment through the combination of static and dynamic loading with thermal cycling and humidity freeze in environmental chambers. PVEL’s process is engineered to create, articulate and propagate field-representative cracks in susceptible modules. The test is aligned with the forthcoming IEC 63209 technical specification for the extended reliability testing of PV modules.

PVEL’s MSS findings demonstrate that crack susceptibility is nuanced. Several new technologies are inherently less susceptible to cracking, but some older technologies may perform better than their newer counterparts. Ultimately, crack susceptibility depends on the specific components and manufacturing techniques employed in PV module production. In other words, a PV module with an innovative and robust design could still be susceptible to cell cracks, especially if it is poorly constructed or uses low-quality material components.

Light-reflecting film

The use of light-reflecting film (LRF) in PV modules is a powerful example of the unintended consequences that can accompany technical advancements if other aspects of the module design, such as encapsulant thickness, are not modified in tandem.

While the BOM without LRF (left) showed minimal damage following MSS, the BOM with LRF (right) had significant cell cracks and inactive areas.

PVEL’s findings as to the potential impacts of LRF in terms of cell cracking may surprise even industry veterans – and indeed are the most recent new insight garnered through testing. LRF increases the amount of light reflected into a PV module to improve power output. However, LRF can increase microcrack susceptibility due to thermal expansion as shown in the images (above). When LRF and glass components expand and contract at different rates as temperature fluctuates, cells may be subjected to crack-inducing stress.

Mono vs. multi

In recent years the solar industry has rapidly transitioned from multicrystalline silicon solar cells to monocrystalline silicon cells, in a shift that surprised many analysts who expected that multicrystalline would have a larger market share than its current (and dropping) share of about ten percent.

The most obvious benefit of this transition is, of course, higher efficiency modules. PVEL’s MSS test results point to another benefit: monocrystalline cells are inherently less susceptible to cracking than multicrystalline. However, if monocrystalline modules are produced using substandard components or a poor quality control process, they may be significantly more susceptible to cell cracking, as can be seen in the image (below).