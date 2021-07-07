Q Cells, Samsung sign ‘zero energy home’ partnership

From pv magazine USA
Q Cells and Samsung have signed a “zero energy homes” deal under which they will combine their hardware and software platforms to provide comprehensive energy services, including generation, energy storage, power consumption, and intelligent energy management.
The “zero energy home” concept involves the efficient use of energy directly produced on-site to enable energy independence and reduce emissions. This is achieved via “active technology” –generation resources – and “passive technology,” or energy efficiency measures.
The role of Q Cells in the partnership will be to provide solar modules and energy storage systems (ESS) to customers, as well as its Q.ONNECT home energy management system. The platform features an optimised ESS operation service that uses expected charge amount data and local weather forecasts.
When linked to Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings platform, the data will give homeowners control to optimise home energy use. The platform can link to Samsung and non-Samsung devices for centralised appliance management. The service is intended to give homeowners a clearer view of how energy is consumed by heat pumps and appliances, letting them set up a more sustainable energy management plan.
In addition, the two companies plan to cooperate on joint sales, mainly in the U.S. and European markets.
