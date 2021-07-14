Solar panel demand hits record highs as prices set to skyrocket by 15%. This could cause a solar crisis as soon as this summer

Over the past 8 months we’ve seen a huge increase in solar panel demand. Lot’s of frustrated homeowners are looking for the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to their energy bills, and of course, that light is solar.

Since Covid, most homeowners are now working from home. Unlike before, where they would be using energy from the office, they are now having to suck more and more from the grid. This is leaving most with an outrageously high energy bill at the end of the month. The pandemic has caused solar demand to rise a lot.

Of course one of the best ways to combat this in Australia would be to invest in solar. Therefore, many homeowners have begun to make the change to a more affordable future. In turn, this has caused a ‘mini boom’ for the solar industry, and a lot of companies are taking advantage of it.

Along with the help of the solar panel rebate dropping, solar companies are having an abundance of enquiries. Of course, this soon becomes a free-for-all for hungry salesmen and companies offering the ‘cheapest’ price.

This increased demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down either, but can these solar companies handle this extra pressure?