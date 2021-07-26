Clean energy ad campaign points to past as the way forward

The Clean Energy Council (CEC) has launched a new advertising campaign in a bid to demonstrate that Australia’s renewable energy industry has the power to not only accelerate the transition to clean, reliable, low-cost energy, but also create jobs and bring benefits to communities across the country.

The ‘Renewable Energy is Here Now’ campaign, launched on Monday, features existing wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects to demonstrate the gains the renewable energy industry has already made in Australia as the move away from fossil fuels continues.

CEC chief executive Kane Thornton said the campaign is unapologetic in its objective: to convince cautious Australians that a future where we are powered by 100% clean energy is not only possible, but that the transition is already underway and will beneﬁt us in day-to-day life.

“There is a clear business case for renewable energy,” he said.

“The reality is, we know most Australians support renewable energy, but the climate debate has meant that a minority of loud voices have misled the public, resulting in some Australians feeling uncertain about a future powered by clean energy.

“This campaign is about ensuring all Australians are certain about the facts and feel part of the exciting transition already taking place.”

The campaign features the Victorian town of Yackandandah, which earlier this month took another step towards its 100% renewable energy target by adding the state’s first behind-the-meter, community-owned solar PV and battery energy storage system to its energy generation strategy.

It also features a solar PV installation at Carrara Stadium on Queensland’s Gold Coast, a Tasmanian hydroelectric project and a wind farm – all underlined by the message, ‘No more yeah buts, renewables are here now’.

Thornton said the campaign celebrates the work that the clean energy industry has “already done to make a real difference to everyday Australians – lowering energy costs, delivering quality jobs and careers, and creating thriving, resilient communities”.

The launch of the campaign comes after the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) released new data showing record high shares of renewables in the grid with the CEC declaring renewables already contribute almost 30% of Australia’s electricity. That figure has almost tripled in the past decade.

“Clean energy isn’t a far-flung concept grounded in science fiction. It is here right now and ready to be plugged in,” Thornton said.