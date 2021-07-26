RACV Solar adds another installation company to its stable

One of Victoria’s largest solar companies, RACV Solar announced it has acquired 100% of Great Ocean Solar and Electrical in a move which will allow it to increase its footprint in the Geelong, Surf Coast and South-West Victoria region.

Great Ocean Solar and Electrical was already engaged as the local delivery partner for a number of RACV Solar’s projects in the region, including the Geelong Community Solar Program and installations on the Surf Coast Shire’s council buildings.

The company has also been installing free solar and battery systems on community buildings throughout the region as part of RACV’s $1 million Solar in the Regions initiative.

RACV Solar has emerged as one of the state’s largest installers of residential and commercial and industrial solar since its acquisition of Gippsland Solar in late 2019.

RACV Solar CEO Andy McCarthy said the addition of Great Ocean Solar and Electrical as a permanent member of the group would allow the solar contractor to expand its solar, battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in the region.

“This acquisition will provide positive benefits, not only to both our companies, but also to the region,” he said.

The acquisition caps a busy period for RACV Solar which last week announced it had partnered with Holmesglen Institute to install a commercial-scale rooftop solar PV system and battery energy storage solution across two of the TAFE college’s Melbourne campuses.

Solar arrays capable of generating more than 1 GWh of energy each year and battery storage systems will be installed at Holmesglen’s Moorabbin and Drummond Street campuses.

McCarthy said the systems will be used to not only help power the two sites but also for training in the institute’s solar PV and energy storage courses.

The solar panels and battery storage system have been installed so students can safely access the installations in order to gain an understanding of the correct installation and set-up of a commercial-sized renewable energy system.

Holmesglen’s associate director of energy and infrastructure, Dr Ross Digby, said the installations will ensure students undertaking the Institute’s training programs will receive hands-on experience on large-scale commercial projects, with access to industry experts and the best possible training.

The installations will include one array which will feature 10 different brands of solar modules connected to monitoring systems so students can learn about the varying performance of different panels.

“These programs deliver accredited, high quality, industry-based training that equips electrical apprentices and qualified electricians to work in the growing renewable energy sector,” Digby said.