Aldoga Solar Farm’s 600 MWp expansion receives approval

Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona Energía has received approval from the state government of Queensland (QLD) for a significant expansion of its Aldoga Solar Farm project 20 km north-west of Gladstone in Central QLD.

Originally approved as a 250 MW project in May 2019, Acciona’s application has been approved to expand the original development to the area surrounding Powerlink’s Larcom Creek Terminal Station, an expansion that will see the proposed AUD$550 million Aldoga Solar Farm reach a capacity of up to 600 MWp, enough to supply approximately 222,000 QLD households annually.

The expanded deal comes off the back of the QLD government’s “Advancing our cities and regions strategy” which has agreed to lease Acciona underutilised state land from Economic Development Queensland for 30 years. Of course, the project will be a great help to the government’s 50% renewable energy target by 2030 goal.

Although no firm construction dates have been set, Acciona plans to construct the PV plant in phases, with the first phase to have a 315 MWp capacity, and the second phase to be built in support of the development of a green hydrogen industry in Gladstone.

Acciona says construction will create up to 350 construction jobs and 10 permanent operational positions.

The Aldoga project will be Acciona’s second solar park in Australia, after Royalla’s 20 MW solar park, which it connected in 2014 as a contractor for Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV).