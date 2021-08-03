Victorian government plans six grid ‘shock absorber’ projects for REZ’s clean energy influx

The Victorian renewable energy zones (REZs). The six new projects will concentrate on developing the capacity of the state's western zones.

Of the six projects, three will be for infrastructure which will work like ‘shock absorbers’ to smooth out higher and lower rates of energy flowing through lines, making it easier for renewable energy to enter the grid. The other three projects will increase the capacity of existing lines on the transmission network to carry more cleanly generated electrons across Victoria and presumably ease curtailment issues.

The projects are intended to help enable the development of renewable energy zones in Victoria’s west, south-west and north-west Murray River. The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has been tasked with seeking the tenders for all six projects.

The Victorian government has allocated $540 million to fund the infrastructure for its renewable energy zones. “This is a clear signal to investors that Victoria is open for business, and ready for new wind and solar projects that create jobs and opportunities in local communities across Victoria,” the state’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Lily D’Ambrosio, said.

The government said it will also continue its assessment of the Western Victorian Transmission Network upgrades as well as upgrades in Mortlake – both of which have environmental approvals currently being undertaken.