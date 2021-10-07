Vietnamese manufacturer unveils PV module for agrivoltaics

From pv magazine Global

Irex, the PV module production unit of Vietnamese tech group SolarBK, has developed a special solar panel for applications in agrivoltaic projects.

“Irex uses specialised glass with calculated transparency for the module to ensure that the sunlight shines through, while balancing the temperature and humidity for the plants below,” the company’s director, Son Truong Giang, told pv magazine.

The Irex Agri-PV glass-glass panel has a power output of 265 W and a power conversion efficiency of 18.1%. It is fabricated with 48 bifacial monocrystalline cells measuring 158.75 mm x 158.75 mm x 2 mm, with tempered glass featuring an anti-reflective coating.

The frameless panel has a size of 2,004 mm x 998 mm x 6 mm and weighs 24 kg. Its open-circuit voltage is 35.68 V and its short-circuit current 9.75 A. The module can work with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and operating temperatures between -40 C and 85 C. It also features an IP68 enclosure rating and a claimed annual power degradation of 0.7%.

“The dimensions … are calculated to suit the geographical and climatic conditions of Vietnam,” the manufacturer said. “So the glass is not too thick – just enough to withstand heavy rain and strong impact.” Irex currently owns and operates a 350 MW manufacturing facility in Vietnam’s Ba Ria-Vung Tau province.