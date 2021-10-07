Vanadium redox flow batteries with purported LCOS of $0.10/kWh

Singapore-based startup VFlowTech, a spinoff of Nanyang Technology University in Singapore, has secured $3 million in a pre-Series A financing round. The company said it will use the funds to expand its business operations and scale up manufacturing of its redox flow battery energy storage systems.

“In the past year, VFlowTech has been actively delivering reliable and safe energy storage solutions to independent power producers,” it said in a statement. “The company has built and deployed high quality energy storage solutions in Singapore, Japan and Australia to support multiple applications, including powering an entire building for Shinoda Group, a Japan-based client using VFlowTech’s PowerCube battery.”

The manufacturer is currently offering the PowerCube battery in three modular products that can be scaled to multi-megawatt-hour systems. The smallest battery, PowerCube 5-30, has a nominal power of 5 kW and a storage capacity of 30 kWh. The device measures 1.5 m x 1.7×2 m and weighs 1,000 kg. Its maximum energy efficiency is 85% and its performance is guaranteed over 10,000 cycles. The operating temperature is between -10 C to 55 C and its voltage is 230 VAC. The backup is indicated at six hours at 5 kW load.

The battery is equipped with sensors and smart Internet of Things solutions for continuous remote monitoring and control. Its roundtrip efficiency reaches up to 80% at 100% depth of discharge, the company said. It claimed the battery is suitable for bungalows, homes in remote villages, telecom towers, and all uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and backup power applications.

The mid-sized battery, PowerCube 10-100, is recommended for applications in remote areas or on islands, as well as in microgrids. Its nominal power is 10 kW and the storage capacity reaches 100 kWh. The device has a size of 3 m x 2.44 m x 2.66 m and weighs in at 2,500 kg. The maximum energy efficiency is 85% and its performance is guaranteed over 10,000 cycles. The operating temperature is between -10 C to 55 C and its voltage is 400 VAC. Its roundtrip efficiency is also indicated at 80% at 100% depth of discharge.

The largest battery, PowerCube 100-500, has a nominal power of 100 kW and a storage capacity of 500 kWh. It is embedded in a standard 40-foot ISO container measuring 12.2 m x 2.44 m x 2.59 m and offers a voltage of 400 VAC. Its maximum energy efficiency reaches 85% and its performance is guaranteed over 10,000 cycles. The battery can operate at temperatures of up to 55 C without active cooling.

“On average, a 10 kWh to 100 kWh system can provide up to two days of energy autonomy for most of the small households and remote communities in the region,” the manufacturer said.

According to the company’s website, the batteries can deliver a levelised cost of storage (LCOS) that is as low as $0.10/kWh.