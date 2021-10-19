Canadian fund Omers plans to acquire 49% of FRV Australia

From pv magazine Global.
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), owned by UAE based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced the sale of a 49% in its Australian arm FRV Australia Group to Canadian fund Omers Infrastructure.
Under the terms of the transaction, Omers will acquire a 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewable energy business, which includes 637 MW (DC) of PV projects already operational or under construction with offtakers and green certification already in place, as well as a pipeline comprising 2.7 GW of PV projects and 1.3 GWh of battery storage in earlier phases of development.
FRV has been present in the Australian renewables market since 2010, and the new alliance with Omers follows a fundraising process begun earlier this year to enable it to achieve new growth targets in the region.
Omers Infrastructure holdings in renewable energy include U.S. company Leeward Renewable Energy, which owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities amounting 2GW of installed capacity across nine U.S. states. Omers also holds a stake of approximately 19.4% in India-based IPP Azure Power Limited, which has around 2 GW of operational renewables capacity and another 5 GW awarded or under construction.
The FRV transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021, after going through customary regulatory approvals and reaching financial close. “in line with our long-term strategy, Omers looks forward to partnering with FRV to develop a multi-technology renewables platform in Australia,” stated Christopher Curtain, senior managing director for Asia Pacific at Omers.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.