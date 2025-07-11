$6.6 million neighbourhood batteries program kicks off final funding round

The Victorian government has launched its third and final round of grant funding through the 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program (100NBP), offering $400,000 per battery through multiple streams of eligibility, to a pool of nine council regions, which have not previously received funding under previous rounds.

To date, 90 neighbourhood-scale batteries have been funded through the program, with Round 3 offering three streams of eligibility to encourage projects that will deliver network benefits, community benefits, and energy resilience.

In Stream 1, funding of up to $400,000 per battery, sized from 20 kW / 40 kWh up to a maximum 5 MW / 20 MWh, will be provided for projects that put into place one or more neighbourhood batteries (including installation and commissioning), and can prove quantified benefits for the network.

Delivering community benefits through Stream 2 requires proof of quantified benefits for the local community only, with all other details the same as Stream 1, except needing to fulfil network benefits.

Delivering energy resilience through Stream 3 also provides up to $400,000 for projects that implement one or more energy back-up systems that are capable of continuing to supply power to one or more publicly accessible building/s during grid outages.

Each energy back-up system must include a neighbourhood battery and may also include installation of one or any solar, generator and management systems.

Proponents are not limited one battery or back up system application, but all projects are to be included in the one submission and if it exceeds the $400,000, where two batteries might be priced $120,000 and $300,000, the government will honour the $450,000 funds, if the application is successful.

A total of $18.44 million in grant funding through the program has helped to unlock $6.89 million in private investment, the government says and injected $25.3 million into the Victorian economy.

The council areas eligible to apply are Campaspe Shire Council, City of Casey, Macedon Ranges Shire Council, Maribyrnong City Council, Moira Shire Council, Moonee Valley City Council, Wellington Shire Council, City of Whittlesea, and Wyndham City Council.

Round 3 of the 100 Neighbourhood Batteries Program opens 15 July 2025 and closes 15 September 2025. Projects must be completed by 31 August 2026.