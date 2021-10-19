Insight Australia 2021, fully charged

Insight Australia 2021 was a great success, and not just because it featured an appearance from yours truly, but because the event focused on the performance and safety of large-scale and distributed energy storage systems, specifically lithium-ion batteries, a major talking point of the energy transition in Australia and the world over.
Insight Australia 2021 was charged with high-profile guests and experts including Western Australian Energy Minister Bill Johnston, Newcastle University (UK) world lithium-ion expert Prof Paul Christensen, renewables guru Auke Hoekstra and a host of leading Australian minds, such as Deakin University’s Mega Kar, UNSW’s Alison Lennon and Green Energy Market’s Tristan Edis.
The insights came from across the spectrum of the energy storage industry, from the insurers behind big batteries to the science guiding the sector toward a circular economy. No topic was left untouched, from a case study on the fire at the Victorian Big Battery to the novel chemistries in store that may just have the density, abundance and durability to change the game and spread the storage load of the energy transition.
pv magazine’s Jonathan Gifford and Bella Peacock did a splendid job moderating a range of discussions that evolved live, all of which proved insightful.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.