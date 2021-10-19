Insight Australia 2021, fully charged

Insight Australia 2021 was a great success, and not just because it featured an appearance from yours truly, but because the event focused on the performance and safety of large-scale and distributed energy storage systems, specifically lithium-ion batteries, a major talking point of the energy transition in Australia and the world over.

Insight Australia 2021 was charged with high-profile guests and experts including Western Australian Energy Minister Bill Johnston, Newcastle University (UK) world lithium-ion expert Prof Paul Christensen, renewables guru Auke Hoekstra and a host of leading Australian minds, such as Deakin University’s Mega Kar, UNSW’s Alison Lennon and Green Energy Market’s Tristan Edis.

The insights came from across the spectrum of the energy storage industry, from the insurers behind big batteries to the science guiding the sector toward a circular economy. No topic was left untouched, from a case study on the fire at the Victorian Big Battery to the novel chemistries in store that may just have the density, abundance and durability to change the game and spread the storage load of the energy transition.

pv magazine’s Jonathan Gifford and Bella Peacock did a splendid job moderating a range of discussions that evolved live, all of which proved insightful.