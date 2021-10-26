Korean researchers achieve 25.8% efficiency for single junction perovskite solar cell

The cell was built with an interlayer between a Tin(IV) oxide (SnO2) electron-transporting layer and a layer made of a halide perovskite layer, by coupling chlorine-bonded SnO2 with a perovskite precursor containing chlorine.

From pv magazine Global

Researchers at South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.8% for a single junction perovskite solar cell without the need for passivating the surface of the perovskite layer to reduce interfacial defects.

The scientists said the result is a world record for this kind of solar cell and that the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) certified the achievement of a 25.5% efficiency for the device.

The cell was built with an interlayer between a tin(IV) oxide (SnO 2 ) electron-transporting layer and a layer made of a halide perovskite layer by coupling chlorine-bonded SnO 2 with a perovskite precursor containing chlorine. “This interlayer has atomically coherent features which enhance charge extraction and transport from the perovskite layer; and fewer interfacial defects,” the academics explained.

The defect-free connection layer is said to eliminate the risks related to passivation, which may not always provide the desired interface defect reduction, as the surface-treatment agents on the electron-transporting layer may dissolve while coating the perovskite thin film.