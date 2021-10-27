Hilarious, scathing responses to Morrison’s ‘bullsh*t’ plan

Australians are overjoyed at the Morrison government’s strong, detailed plan to get the nation to net zero by 2050… nah, just kidding. In the last 24 hours, the internet has erupted with criticism, scolding everything from the plan’s font, to its copyright date, and mind bogglingly vacancy. Here are some of the best reactions so far…

Twitter

Share

Described as Abbott’s re-heated homework from 2015, the Morrison government’s wildly overdue net zero 2050 plan will see Australia front up to the global climate summit in Glasgow next week holding little more than a printed prayer. The limp emissions reduction “plan” comes in spite of overwhelming support from voters, nearly a decade  in power, and fresh backing from the Murdoch media.

Australians are ecstatic:

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.