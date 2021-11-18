Scalable turnkey solar carport solution for commercial applications

From pv magazine Global

Japan-based electricity retailing company Sinanen Co., Ltd. has unveiled a scalable solar carport solution for commercial applications.



The turnkey system can be used as a single installation hosting a minimum of four vehicles, but if deployed in series it may be utilised to give shelter to hundreds of vehicles, the manufacturer said.

The basic system is offered with a minimum capacity of 10.80 kW provided by 30 solar modules from Chinese manufacturer DMEGC with a power output of 360/365W each. The company also offers a more performant solution with modules with a power range of 400 to 420 W from German module maker Luxor Solar.

The carport may rely on two different inverters provided by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, depending on the system size: a 97.6% device with 4 MTTP trackers and a nominal power of 20 kW; and a 98.9%-efficient inverter with 6 MTTP trackers and power of 50 kW.

The carport length can range from 10.5 m, for a structure able to host four vehicles, to 26.2 m, which would be enough to host ten vehicles. Width and eight are 5.2 and 3.0 m, respectively.

The carport will be sold in Japan starting from December. The company said it expects to generate revenue of ¥2 billion (AU$24 million) with this new solution by 2025. Sinanen is also offering a residential solar carport solution since 2012 and it says it has installed more than 1,000 turnkey system to date.