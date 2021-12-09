Indian manufacturer plans 1.2 GW module fab

Solex intends to ramp its annual module production capacity from 50 MW to 3.7 GW within two years.

From pv magazine India

Gujarat-based Solex is putting up a 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Surat which will become operational by the end of January.

Solex representative Brijesh Khanna told pv magazine the new plant will be equipped to produce high-output, 500-750 Wp-rated, modules which will feature 182mm, M10 wafers, and 210mm G12 products, to offer conversion efficiencies of more than 21%.

The manufacturer then plans to install solar cell production facilities with an annual capacity of 1 GW in 2023 as well as another 2.5 GW of module lines in the same year, for a total module output of 3.7 GW.

“We will start working on [the] cell line as soon as our 1.2 GW module fab becomes operational in January,” said Khanna.

Solex is also planning a ‘plug-and-play’ solar development area in Bharuch, where energy generators without land or roof space can set up PV projects. The site, which it is expected will take four to five months to develop, will be able to host 15 MW of generation capacity.

National Stock Exchange-listed Solex is one of India’s oldest PV module manufacturers and has had a 50 MW production plant at Anand, in Gujarat, since 2007. That fab produces 335 Wp polycrystalline and 390 Wp monocrystalline modules.

Author: Uma Gupta