New robot for solar plant construction

From pv magazine Global
US power company AES Corporation has unveiled a robot for the deployment of PV modules in utility-scale solar projects.
Called Atlas, the new robot was developed in cooperation with Calvary Robotics, a US provider of turnkey automated systems and machine replication services, and other unspecified third parties.
“The AI-enabled, first-of-its-kind Atlas robot automates the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs,” said Chris Shelton, AES senior vice president and chief product officer, noting that the new tool is intended to make solar plant construction faster and more efficient.
