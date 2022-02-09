New investor to boost Gransolar’s Australia vision

Spanish renewables developer Gransolar Group has secured an investment from international financier Trilantic Europe which it says will “supercharge” its plans in Australia.

The investment deal will see Trilantic take a 60% stake in Gransolar Group.

Gransolar Group has already built more than 1 GW of solar and storage capacity in Australia. In 2021, the company announced its battery division, E22, would develop 13 large-scale batteries in South Australia, Victorian and NSW.

“Australia continues to be one of the Gransolar Group’s most important markets and Trilantic will further strengthen our position here,” Managing Director of Gransolar Group Australia, Carlos Lopez, said.

“2022 is set to be another strong year for Gransolar Group in Australia and our local workforce. We are looking forward to announcing new solar and storage projects in the coming months,” Lopez added.