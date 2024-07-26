Global wine company toasts power purchase agreement with Origin Zero

South Australian global wine company Accolade Wines has entered into a power purchase agreement with Sydney-headquartered business energy solutions provider Origin Zero.

More than 40% of the roof space of Accolade’s Berri Estates facility, 240 kilometres east of Adelaide is covered by a 2,440 kW system with approximately 4,800 panels.

Generating enough power for the annual needs of more than 600 homes, the facility has significant energy needs as one of the largest in the southern hemisphere, exporting 100 million litres of wine globally every year.

The question of a large upfront investment for the installation was answered by a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Origin Zero who will own, operate, and maintain the system and sell back the electricity to Accolade at an agreed rate (c/kWh).

Accolade Wines Chief Supply Chain Officer Joe Russo said utilising solar as part of the company’s power needs across the business in Australia made sense both in terms of reducing usage from the grid as well as minimising their exposure to market pricing.

“At our Berri Estates winery, we saw an opportunity for a large solar installation to help meet more of our energy needs from our own on-site generation and we’re proud to be reducing our emissions and contributing to South Australia’s renewable energy growth,” Russo said.

“Investing in solar was a no-brainer for our business. We expect to see savings over the term of the agreement.”

Origin Zero Enterprise and Strategic Partners General Manager Liam McWhirter said solar solutions made sense for Accolade Wines, and the company was proud to be supporting their transition to cleaner and more cost-effective energy solutions.

Other Australian wineries turning to solar installations include in April 2024, the Casella Family Brands winery at Yenda, near Griffith in southern New South Wales completed an install of an 8,900 panel 5.7 MW solar farm capable of generating up to 11.5 GWh of clean electricity per year.

Treasury Wines Estate in South Australia also unveiled in July 2023, a major 2.6 MW solar array across it’s Barossa Winery rooftop and carport structures using nearly 6,000 solar panels.