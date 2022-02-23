India and Australia sign letter of intent on solar, green hydrogen

The dialogue was co-chaired by India's Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh, and Australia's Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor

India and Australia have agreed to jointly work towards reducing the cost of new and renewable energy technologies and scaling up deployment to accelerate global emissions reduction.

The two sides signed a letter of intent in this regard during the 4th India – Australia Energy Dialogue, co-chaired by India’s Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh, and Australia’s Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Angus Taylor.

The focus of this LoI will be scaling up the manufacture and deployment of ultra-low-cost solar and clean hydrogen.

Energy transition was a major area of discussion in the dialogue and both the energy ministers spoke in detail about the ongoing energy transition activities in their respective countries with a focus on renewables, energy efficiency, storage, electric vehicles, critical minerals, mining, etc. The Indian side also highlighted the need for climate finance for meeting the energy transition goals of developing countries.

The two sides agreed on a forward action plan for areas like energy efficiency technologies; grid management; R&D collaboration on flue gas desulphurisation, biomass or hydrogen co-firing, water cycle optimisation, renewables integration, batteries, and electric mobility.

Author: Uma Gupta