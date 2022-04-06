Australians come on board for 25GW green hydrogen project

Engineering giant Worley will provide concept feasibility study services to Green Energy Oman, an international consortium looking to develop around 25GW of wind and solar for the purpose of generating green hydrogen and exporting green ammonia.

The project consortium includes OQ, Oman’s integrated energy company; EnerTech, a Kuwait government-backed investor and developer; and InterContinental Energy, which is currently developing two major green hydrogen projects in Western Australia including the Asian Renewable Energy Hub and the Western Green Energy Hub.

Worley said it will help the project to “optimise” its 25 GW of wind and solar generation. Overall, the project is aiming to produce over 1.8 million tonnes of green hydrogen to transform into as much as 10 million tonnes of green ammonia per annum.

The Green Energy Oman project will have a site area of up to 6,500 km2, according to InterContinental. The final investment decision on the US$30 billion (AU$39 billion) project is expected in 2026.

“Hydrogen has the potential to decarbonise hard to abate sectors where there’s no obvious alternative,” Dr Hans Dieter Hermes, Vice President of Clean Hydrogen at Worley, said.

In February, Worley became part of another international green hydrogen play, signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swedish-Swiss electrical equipment firm ABB, and American tech giant IBM. The agreement will see the trio develop an “integrated, digitally enabled solution for facility owners to build green hydrogen assets more quickly, cheaply, and safely, and operate them more efficiently.”