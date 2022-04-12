Celebrated inaugural hydrogen shipment now under investigation

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is currently investigating Australia’s celebrated first liquified hydrogen shipment which set out from Hastings, Victoria in January destined to return to Japan.

A flame was seen on board, according to safety report, at 9:47pm on January 25, just a few days after the Suiso Frontier, a Japanese-made gas carrier, set sail with the inaugural liquefied hydrogen shipment.

“The unit was immediately shutdown and isolated before the crew implemented the fire prevention response plan,” the Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s notice said.

“No further abnormalities were reported and there were no injuries, damage or pollution.” The Suiso Frontier shipment arrived safely in Japan in February.

A full report will be published upon the completion of the investigation, which is expected sometime in the third quarter of 2022.

The Suiso Frontier ship is capable of carrying 1,250 cubic metres of liquid hydrogen – a strange metric of measurement for the fuel, which is usually talked about in tonnes. The capacity equates to roughly 88 tonne, but it has since been noted the inaugural shipment had nowhere near that much on board.

It is understood shipment actually held just 2.6 tonnes of liquid hydrogen from the $500 million Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) pilot project, while another 1.6 tonne was supplied by Coregas, according to reporting from Renew Economy.