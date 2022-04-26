Indonesia’s Riau Islands set for more big solar and storage

From pv magazine Global.

With renewables developers Quantum Power Asia and Ib Vogt having recently announced plans to invest $5 billion into a 3.5 GW/12 GWh solar-plus-storage project in Indonesia, the governor of the nation’s Riau Islands has signed up for more utility scale solar generation and energy storage capacity.

Singaporean clean energy company Sunseap on Tuesday announced it had signed a deal with Riau governor Ansar Ahmad to develop an unspecified volume of “large-scale solar and storage” across the Riau Islands and is already considering 1.38 GWp of solar and 3 GWh of storage on the island of Combol, and 1.62 GWh of solar plus 3.5 GWh of storage on Citlim.

Sunseap’s largest shareholder is European utility Energías de Portugal, whose own largest investor is state-owned power company China Three Gorges.

The recent project announced by Singaporean developer Quantum and its German peer aims to export all the projected 4 TWh of solar electricity to be generated to the city state, to help meet 8% of its electricity demand.

By contrast, Sunseap says its facilities will provide clean power to Indonesia as well as Singapore, without specifying volumes. Sunseap has already signed a deal with government entity Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority to invest $2 billion in a floating solar and storage project on the Duriangkang reservoir on the Riau island of Batam. In January last year, state-owned Emirati developer Masdar signed an agreement with Singaporean peer Tuas Power, French energy company EDF, and Indonesian state-owned utility PT Indonesia Power to explore the development of 1.2 GW of solar generation capacity, with the potential for energy storage, on Indonesian territory, also for export to Singapore.