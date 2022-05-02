Energy Vault signs deal with India for gravity-based energy storage

From pv magazine India
Indian utility NTPC Ltd. wants to deploy Switzerland-based Energy Vault’s EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions to support its clean energy initiatives.
The two parties recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge a long-term strategic partnership. NTPC will deploy Energy Vault’s EVx gravity-based energy storage technology and software solutions based on the outcome of a joint feasibility study.
Energy Vault’s EVx storage system is comparable to pumped hydro, using grid-scale renewable energy when supply is abundant to drive motors and raise 30-ton blocks on a six-arm crane tower, rather than water, up to a height. When power needs to be discharged back to the grid, the blocks are lowered, harvesting the kinetic energy.
The NTPC and Energy Vault collaboration will also see the beneficial use of coal ash to manufacture composite blocks for Energy Vault’s gravity-based energy storage system.
“Energy Vault’s mission is to make sustainable, carbon-free energy a reality, and this announcement marks further advancement towards that goal with the expansion into one of the largest global markets for energy,” Robert Piconi, the chairman, co-founder and CEO of Energy Vault. “Our collaboration with NTPC builds upon previously announced commercial expansions across multiple continents as we transitioned to a public company earlier this year.”
–
Author: Uma Gupta
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.