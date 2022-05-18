Tata Power secures 300 MW solar project from Indian government

From pv magazine India

Tata Power Solar has secured a 300 MW solar project in India from state-owned hydropower producer NHPC, following a recent 1 GW win from SJVN.

The 300 MW project, worth INR 1,731 crore (AU$317 million), will be developed in Rajasthan under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme. Under the CPSU scheme, state-run power producers are provided financial support to set up solar plants for self-use or for use by other government entities, either directly or through electricity distribution companies.

The CPSU scheme mandates the use of domestic solar cells and modules. It provides viability gap funding to cover the cost difference between domestic and imported solar cells and modules.

The project is scheduled for commissioning within 18 months from the award of the contract. Once operational, it is expected to generate approximately 750 million units of electricity per year. With this win, Tata Power’s pending order book has reached INR 13,500 crore (AU$2.5 million), and its total utility-scale solar project portfolio has hit 9.7 GWp.

Author: Uma Gupta