SDN launches 550W solar module with 21.28% efficiency

SDN Co Ltd, a South Korean provider of PV modules and marine propulsion systems, recently began production of a new glass-glass bifacial module series with a power output of up 550W at its factory in Gwangju, in southwestern Korea.

“We are also planning to launch the production of two new solar modules relying on M12 wafers with a nominal power of 590 W and 650W, respectively, in the third quarter of this year,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The new module, dubbed SunDay 10, uses 144 monocrystalline half-cut cells based on M1o wafers and busbar technology. It is available in three versions with nominal power of 540W to 550W and power conversion efficiency spanning from 20.89% to 21.28%. The open-circuit voltage is between 49.50V and 49.80V and the short-circuit current is between 13.85A and 13.99A.

The panel measures 2,279mm x 1,134mm x 35mm and weighs 32.8kg. It is built with 2mm tempered anti-reflective glass and an aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.39% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40C to 85C.

The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 10-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.5% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 83.0% of the nominal output power. SDN announced plans to start the new module production in September 2021. The company is also active in both the distributed generation and large-scale project development business. It has developed several solar parks across Bulgaria, Japan and its home country. Its shipbuilding division supplies outboard motors for fishing and leisure boats.