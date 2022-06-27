VivoPower Australian subsidiary scores largest solar contract to date

J.A. Martin Electrical has been awarded an $11.7 million contract to complete all electrical works for the Edenvale Solar Farm being developed near Chinchilla by Japanese oil refiner Eneos in partnership with Tokyo-based trading house Sojitz.

VivoPower executive chairman and chief executive officer Kevin Chin said the Edenvale project is the largest solar contract for electrical works yet won by the company and will be the fifth utility scale solar farm completed by the company’s Aevitas business in Australia, bringing the completed and contracted solar farms to more than 650 MWdc.

“Since establishing our solar solutions business in Australia, we have seen revenue grow at a 62% compound annual growth rate since FY2019 (based on actual and forecast contracted revenue through to June 30, 2022),” he said in a statement.

“In addition, over the past quarter, we have seen a step change increase in the pipeline of additional solar project opportunities across the Australian market and we are very well positioned to win and deliver on further contracts.”

Construction has already commenced at the 428-hectare site near Chinchilla and once operational, the Edenvale Solar Farm will generate approximately 425 GWh of clean energy per year with the plant expected to be energised in 2023.

The project is the latest solar farm undertaken by J.A. Martin in partnership with lead contractor Grupo Gransolar (GRS). J.A. Martin was also engaged by GRS to complete the electrical works on the 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm developed by X-Elio near Chinchilla and the 85 MW Hillston and 39 MWdc Molong solar farms in regional NSW.