Iberdrola reaches golden milestone at Avonlie Solar Farm

The first rows of solar panels have been installed at the Avonlie Solar Farm,

Victorian-based Beon Energy Solutions, which is constructing the project for Iberdrola Australia, has confirmed that the first of more than 5,000 rows of solar panels have now been installed at the 190 MW Avonlie Solar Farm being developed near Narrandera in southern New South Wales (NSW).

Beon Energy Solutions general manager Glen Thomson said with the first “golden rows” now in place, construction activities are expected to ramp up over the coming weeks.

“Despite some recent wet weather, we anticipate steady progress in construction from here on in,” he said. “All going well, construction of the project will be completed early 2023 and commissioned and generating power by mid-2023.”

When operational, more than 450,000 solar modules mounted on single axis tracking systems will supply up to 245 MW of renewable energy to the grid per annum, enough to power more than 100,000 Australian homes with clean energy.

The Avonlie project is the first standalone solar farm in Iberdrola’s booming Australia renewable energy portfolio, which includes the almost 320 MW Port Augusta Renewable Energy Park in South Australia. The $500 million project will combine 210 MW of wind with 107 MW of solar to generate an estimated 900 GWh of renewable energy annually, enough to power about 180,000 Australian households each year.