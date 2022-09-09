Sharp unveils black-framed 410 W half-cut solar panels

Sharp has unveiled a new version of the NU-JC410 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 21% efficiency rating and 410 W of power output.

“The lightweight NU-JC410B module is built with a white backsheet and a black frame,” the manufacturer said. “It is suitable for long and short frame side clamping and is designed for residential, small-scale commercial and industrial rooftop installations.”

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panels feature 108 half-cells based on M10 wafers and a 10-busbar design. They measure 1,722 mm ×1,134 mm ×30 mm and weigh in at 20.7 kg.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C. The company offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 15-year product guarantee. The operating temperature coefficient is -0.341% per degree Celsius and its power tolerance reaches up to 5%, said Sharp.

“With the new black-framed half-cut cell NU-JC410B panel, we are expanding our product portfolio with a module for easy handling and installation for residential and small-scale C&I rooftop installations, which offers high performance and reliability,” said Andrew Lee, sales director EMEA for Sharp Energy Solutions Europe. “Based on a customer-driven product concept, we always endeavor to improve the performance and design of PV modules in order to create more value for our customers. The black frame module meets the requirements of design-oriented customers.”