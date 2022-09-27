Edify wins government grid forming battery contract as Victoria pushes storage

Renewable developer Edify Energy this morning announced its 125 MW System Support Agreement with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

As part of the deal, Edify will deliver the Koorangie Energy Storage System (KESS), a new lithium-ion battery to be located in the Gannawarra Shire Council and connected to AusNet’s 220kV transmission network.

The contract appears to fit in with today’s announcement from the Victorian government about its target for 2.6 GW of renewable energy storage capacity by 2030, and 6.3 GW by 2035.

In that announcement, the Victorian government said it would invest $119 million investment “to support a 125 MW big battery and grid forming inverter in the Murray Renewable Energy Zone, between Bendigo and Red Cliffs.”

While Edify is not mentioned in the government announcement, it appears to be the same project.

Edify says the objective of its Koorangie Energy Storage System is “to augment the renewable hosting capacity of the Murray River REZ by up to 300MW, through the provision of system strength to improve network stability.” That is, it will use grid forming inverters to virtually provide system strength.

Commercial operations on the project are expected to begin in 2025. The contract term is 20 years.

“This contract with AEMO as testament to the growing recognition of the role that advanced power electronics and batteries can play in supporting the stability of the network and creating the conditions that will enable the acceleration of a 100% renewable system,” Edify’s CEO John Cole said.

“Edify was early to identify the enormous potential of batteries with grid forming inverters and has been working closely with suppliers, network companies and AEMO for a few years to advocate for their multi-use properties in providing both technical and market services.

“It is pleasing to see continued recognition of advanced inverter technology… We look forward to continuing to work with AEMO and the Victorian government to finalise the development of the KESS project and to bring it into operations.”