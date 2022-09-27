Retailer secures $150 million expansion investment from South Korea

Hanwha Energy Australia’s Managing Director, Tae Hong Kim, called the investment a “clear endorsement of the value of our business model.”

Nectr owner Hanwha Energy Australia received the $150 million from a consortium of South Korean financial institutions including Woori PE Asset Management, the Korea Development Bank and KDB Capital.

The company says the capital will enable it to connect distributed energy sources via virtual power plants, diversify its retail presence, and develop utility-scale generation assets.

Hanwha Energy already has development approval to build two solar farms in New South Wales, including a 43 MW (AC) project at Gregadoo near Wagga Wagga, and 120 MW (AC) solar + 30 MW / 60 MWh battery at Jindera, close to Albury.

Hanwha Energy Australia’s Managing Director, Tae Hong Kim, called the investment a “clear endorsement of the value of our business model.”

“The capital injection will enable us to significantly expand our presence in utility-scale projects, grow our retail and distributed energy customer base, and continue to develop technology platforms to connect Australian consumers with reliable, affordable, renewable power,” he added.