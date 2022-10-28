Sydney’s Northern Beaches Council reaps solar savings

According to the Northern Beaches Council (Council), the electricity costs for its buildings and sites up and down the peninsula were cut by $321,690 (USD 208,349) over the last financial year. At the same time, the Council’s costs for street lighting were slashed by $201,870.
With installations such as a 265 kW rooftop system atop the Andrew ‘Boy’ Charlton Aquatic Centre in Manly, and having added another 500 kW of solar in 2022 alone, Council’s total solar installation stands at 900 kW.
On top of that, the Council has reduced its overall corporate carbon emissions by around 20,000 tonnes through its PPA with Iberdrola’s Bodangora Wind Farm in regional New South Wales (NSW).
Wind and solar combined, the Council expects to save $2.4 million over seven years.
“By investing in solar and switching to renewable energy, we have reduced our emissions by around 80% and slashed our energy costs,” said Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan.
“It’s a win for the community with savings directed back into infrastructure upgrades and community projects right across the Northern Beaches,” Regan continued. “We are proud to be part of a future-minded community that champions sustainability and climate change action.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.