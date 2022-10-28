Sydney’s Northern Beaches Council reaps solar savings

Sydney’s Northern Beaches Council has seen its energy costs slashed by switching to renewables.

Image: Northern Beaches council

According to the Northern Beaches Council (Council), the electricity costs for its buildings and sites up and down the peninsula were cut by $321,690 (USD 208,349) over the last financial year. At the same time, the Council’s costs for street lighting were slashed by $201,870.

With installations such as a 265 kW rooftop system atop the Andrew ‘Boy’ Charlton Aquatic Centre in Manly, and having added another 500 kW of solar in 2022 alone, Council’s total solar installation stands at 900 kW.

Manly’s Andrew ‘Boy’ Charlton Aquatic Centre flash with its 265 kW solar installation.

Image: Northern Beaches Council / YouTube Screenshot

On top of that, the Council has reduced its overall corporate carbon emissions by around 20,000 tonnes through its PPA with Iberdrola’s Bodangora Wind Farm in regional New South Wales (NSW).

Wind and solar combined, the Council expects to save $2.4 million over seven years.

The Northern Beaches Council has installed five free fast electric vehicle chargers which utilise 100% renewable power as part of an initiative with Ausgrid and JOLT.

Image: Northern Beaches council

“By investing in solar and switching to renewable energy, we have reduced our emissions by around 80% and slashed our energy costs,” said Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan.

“It’s a win for the community with savings directed back into infrastructure upgrades and community projects right across the Northern Beaches,” Regan continued. “We are proud to be part of a future-minded community that champions sustainability and climate change action.”

