Photon selects NSW for first solar + battery project acquisition, intended as European ‘prototype’

Amsterdam-headquartered Photon Energy has purchased the development rights and land for a 9.8 MW solar farm and 10 MWh battery project from an undisclosed seller for an undisclosed amount.
The project is to be built in Boggabri, a town in northeast New South Wales. (NSW), and will extend over 22 hectares of greenfield land. The development will deploy over 16,500 bifacial solar modules mounted on single-axis trackers, and is expected to generate 16.4 GWh of renewable energy per year.
Photon says the NSW project “will serve as a prototype for a future roll-out” across the company’s European markets.
The electricity from the Boggabri project will be sold on the energy market on a merchant basis, the company said, adding that it expects to break ground in the second quarter of 2023.
In 2020, Photon Energy invested in and formed a strategic partnership with Melbourne-based RayGen, a company which has developed “solar hydro” concentrated solar and thermal storage technology.
Together, the companies are developing a large-scale project in South Australia to showcase RayGen’s technology, merging 300 MW solar generation with 3.6 GWh of long-duration energy storage.
Ahead of that project, the two companies built a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage in Carwarp, northwest Victoria. That project was first connected to the grid in August.
Photon Energy’s chief technical officer and managing director, Michael Gartner, has previously said the company has a goal to add over 500 MWp of solar generation capacity before the end of 2024 in Australia.
