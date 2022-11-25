REC Group rolls out new solar module for rooftop market

REC Group is offering five versions of its new TwinPeak 5 series solar panels, with power outputs from 395 W to 415 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.1% to 21.1%. The new module series has been developed specifically for use in residential and commercial rooftops and Australian customers are expected to receive initial shipments next month.

Available in both white and black backsheet variants, the REC TwinPeak 5 series features 120 half-cut monocrystalline p-type cells with multi-busbar connections. The modules feature REC’s ‘twin’ cell layout design, where the panel is split into twin sections. The company said this allows for continued energy production even when the module is partially shaded.

Each module measures 1,899 mm x 1,040 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21.6 kg with the 30 mm frame and support bars in the back allowing the panel to withstand loads of up to 7000 Pa. The temperature coefficient of the open circuit voltage is -0.26% per degree Celsius and the modules can be used at temperatures from -40 C to 85 C. The maximum system voltage is 1,000 V.

The new panels come with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 20-year product warranty. With 0.5% warranted annual degradation the power output is guaranteed to be no less than 86% of the nominal output power in its 25th year of operation.

REC said production of the TwinPeak 5 series has commenced at the company’s manufacturing facility in Singapore, with the first shipments due to arrive in Australia in next month.

REC was acquired by Indian giant Reliance Industries last year, with the intention of growing the Norwegian company’s manufacturing capacity to 5 GW within two to three years.