Philippines increases net-metering size limit for renewables to 1 MW

From pv magazine Global

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has approved new rules for distributed energy resources (DERs) with capacities up to 1 MW. It said the new provisions will go into force within 15 days from publication in the country’s official gazette.

The new provisions introduce the possibility for distributed renewable energy system owners to be remunerated for up to 30% of the surplus power they inject into the grid.

“The DER rules include guidelines, interconnection standards, Certificate of Compliance (COC) requirements, pricing methodologies, commercial arrangements governing the sale of energy produced and operations of the DER and payment of subsidies, among others,” the ERC said.

Since 2008, the Philippines has only allowed net metering for renewable energy systems below 100 kW in size. However, the scheme has failed to provide significant growth. Most of the existing rooftop PV capacity in the Philippines was actually deployed through a feed-in tariff system, which has now expired.

The Philippines plans to install 15 GW of clean energy by 2030. Recent statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency show that the country had an installed PV capacity of 1.08 GW by the end of 2021.