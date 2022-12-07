Enphase to add up to 7.2 GW of US solar microinverter production capacity

From pv magazine USA
Enphase plans to build four to six new microinverter manufacturing lines in the United States, CEO Badri Kothandaraman said in a recent ROTH Capital Partners webinar. The new lines are expected to add between 4.8 GW to 7.2 GW of new capacity.
Kothandaraman said that the company believes it will be able to keep a majority of the USD 0.11/W production tax credit (PTC) released under the US Inflation Reduction Act, although it remains uncertain how the credits will be paid out. He said that Enphase will not make a significant investment in US manufacturing unless it can secure a significant return on investment and retain 50% or more of the PTC value.
Enphase said it plans to work with three contract manufacturers on the new capacity, two of which are current partners. Kothandaraman said the company will commit to at least three lines, regardless of the PTC credit results, to meet expected growth.
Kothandaraman said that Enphase expects steady growth in the US residential sector, and “hyper growth” in Europe. He expects that European growth will more than double year on year in 2022, after doubling in 2021. ROTH said there remains potential for another doubling in 2023, but Enphase’s management has set more conservative guidance.
To continue reading, please visit pv magazine USA.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.