Battery maker and solar developer team up for storage play across 8 Australian projects

The agreement was signed by Hong Chen, Managing Director of Hithium, and Peter He, President of Sun Valley in Sydney. The ceremony was witnessed by staff accounting firm BDO.

Chinese battery manufacturer Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology and New South Wales-based solar developer Sun Valley HK Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for “strategic cooperation” on energy storage in Australia.

Hithium and Sun Valley say they intend to explore “various forms of cooperation” on eight solar farms either in the construction or planning stages, with the announcement referring to a total capacity of 200 MW / 400 MWh under construction and 400 MW / 800 MWh in planning. It isn’t entirely clear if the projects under construction were always going to be hybrid (solar plus storage) projects or whether the MWh capacity here refers to the intention of Hithium agreement and will involve retrofitting.

No further information on the eight projects, including their locations, was included in the announcement.

The announcement does refer to “leveraging” Hithium products so Sun Valley can deliver safer storage projects, while the partnership marks an “in” for Hithium into the Australian storage market.

Hithium, founded in 2019 and specialises in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. The company launched a new series of batteries in September of this year, and says it is targeting 135 GWh of annual battery production capacity by 2025. It currently has a manufacturing facility in Xiamen City, Fujian Province and says another plant in Chongqing will be ready in the “near future.”

Sun Valley HK Group is a solar farm developer, although there is limited information on the company online, and it doesn’t appear to have a website. According to business databases, the company was registered in 2015, but only registered for GST in July.