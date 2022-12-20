LiTime unveils 100 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery for residential PV

From pv magazine Global
LiTime has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop PV projects.
“The 12 V 100 Ah Smart battery is an all-in-one LiFePO4 battery specifically designed for home solar energy storage, trolling motors, RVs, and more off-grid applications,” said the Chinese battery manufacturer.
The system has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. It measures 274 mm x 206.5 mm x 205 mm. It comes with a five-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 4,000 cycles.
“The low-temperature cutoff charging feature adds extra protection over the battery under freezing temperatures for a longer lifespan while allowing users to force charging for emergency use,” said LiTime.
The device features one-touch control battery (OTCB) technology. The company says this can provide turn-on and turn-off functionality, as well as sleep mode activation and low-temp force charging. It is selling the devices for USD 479.99 ($715).
“It is one of the rare LiFePO4 lithium batteries that support both series and parallel connections on the market, so users can have more flexibility to customise power banks of different capacities,” it said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.