LiTime unveils 100 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery for residential PV

From pv magazine Global

LiTime has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential rooftop PV projects.

“The 12 V 100 Ah Smart battery is an all-in-one LiFePO4 battery specifically designed for home solar energy storage, trolling motors, RVs, and more off-grid applications,” said the Chinese battery manufacturer.

The system has a nominal voltage of 12.8 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. It measures 274 mm x 206.5 mm x 205 mm. It comes with a five-year warranty and can purportedly operate for more than 4,000 cycles.

“The low-temperature cutoff charging feature adds extra protection over the battery under freezing temperatures for a longer lifespan while allowing users to force charging for emergency use,” said LiTime.

The device features one-touch control battery (OTCB) technology. The company says this can provide turn-on and turn-off functionality, as well as sleep mode activation and low-temp force charging. It is selling the devices for USD 479.99 ($715).

“It is one of the rare LiFePO4 lithium batteries that support both series and parallel connections on the market, so users can have more flexibility to customise power banks of different capacities,” it said.