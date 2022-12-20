Adani moves forward with 30,000 MT polysilicon project in India

From pv magazine India
EIL said it has secured a contract from Adani’s Mundra Solar Technology unit to serve as owner’s engineer for the group’s new polysilicon and monosilane (SiH4) project in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Polysilicon is the primary component to make photovoltaic panels. Globally, polysilicon production is concentrated in China and the United States. Monosilane is a gaseous compound used to produce polysilicon.
India’s ambitious solar power generation target implies that the country will need significant capacity to make PV components, in order to meet demand. However, the nation still lacks polysilicon manufacturing capacity and is dependent on imports.
As part of its strategic plan, Adani aims to have 10 GW of polysilicon-to-solar module manufacturing capacity up and running by 2025. The group, which already manufactures cells and modules, recently unveiled its India-made silicon ingots.
“[Polysilicon production] would be a step toward realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said EIL. “This would also contribute towards nation’s target of net zero by 2070.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.