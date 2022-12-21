FRV reaches financial close on another solar farm, second big battery to come

The site of the Walla Walla Solar Farm. The project is located four kilometres northeast of Walla Walla and approximately 40 kilometres north of Albury in NSW.

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Australia (FRV Australia), owned by Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund OMERS, has reached financial close on its 300 MW (AC) Walla Walla Solar Farm located four kilometres northeast of Walla Walla in the Riverina region of New South Wales (NSW).

Walla Walla

FRV Australia selected Gransolar to carry out the construction of the project in a joint venture with CHINT Solar.

Walla Walla Solar Farm represents the fifth solar farm developed by FRV Australia in NSW and the 10th solar farm in Australia. The company’s portfolio now sits at a total power capacity of more than 1 GW.

Funding for the project is being provided by bank ING, the government-backed Clean Energy Finance Corporation and Export Development Canada in the form of a green loan. The company said instrumental to securing the loan was the 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) signed with Microsoft. Once operational Walla Walla will provide renewable energy to Microsoft’s data centres in Australia.

FRV Australia also noted the project is located in a “strong and strategic part” of Australia’s notoriously tricky grid, seemingly addressing potential concerns about connection delays, and adding it had signed the connection agreements with Transgrid’s Lumea.

FRV big batteries

The company has also recently secured funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency for its 250 MW / 500 MWh Gnarwarre battery project in southern Victoria, which will deploy grid forming inverters.

Earlier this year, FRV Australia was also awarded funding from the Victorian government to support its 100 MW / 200 MWh Terang battery project.