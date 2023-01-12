Adelaide to host 2024 International Renewable Energy Conference

Adelaide has been named as the host city for the 2024 International Renewable Energy Conference (IREC) which will bring together more than 3,500 global leaders from government, industry and science to share the latest developments in renewable energy and plan for a clean energy future.

Held biennially since 2004, the IREC is one of the world’s leading renewable energy events and Clean Energy Council (CEC) Chief Executive Officer Kane Thornton said the selection of Adelaide as the host of IREC 2024 is well-deserved recognition of Australia’s status as an emerging clean energy superpower.

“The Australian renewable energy industry is globally renowned for its clean energy transition, including leading the world in per capita rooftop solar installations and the rapid development of an emerging clean hydrogen export industry,” he said.

“South Australia is at the forefront of this transition, with the state the only gigawatt-scale grid in the world that regularly produces enough wind and solar power to meet all its energy needs.”

“Hosting IREC 2024 in Adelaide presents a fantastic opportunity to not only showcase the Australian renewable energy industry to the world but also provides a practical demonstration of the immense possibilities of a clean energy future.”

The Adelaide conference, to be held on 7-11 April 2024, will be the first time the IREC has been held in the Oceania region.

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen said a key part of the Adelaide conference will be to consult with and involve Australia’s First Nations peoples in deploying clean energy projects, strengthening the government’s commitment to ensure they are included and benefit from the transition to renewables.

“The future of energy in Australia and the world is renewable and sharing the latest knowledge with international partners and experts will help make that vision a reality,” he said.

“Australia is on the path to becoming a renewable energy superpower. Forums like IREC will help us continue to work with global partners, the Pacific and First Nations to address key challenges in renewable energy and find the best path to a clean energy future for all.”

Organised by the France-headquartered REN21 (the Renewable Energy Policy Network for the 21st Century), IREC has been held biennially since 2004, with previous conferences held in South Korea, the US, China, and this year in Madrid, Spain.