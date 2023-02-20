Samsung signs on for Western Australian green hydrogen project

Perth-based Infinite Green Energy (IGE) announced it has entered into a Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with key Joint Development Agreement terms with Samsung C&T, to jointly develop and build the MEG HP1 green hydrogen plant.

The agreement sees Samsung take a stake of undisclosed size for an undisclosed sum in the solar-powered green hydrogen project being developed by IGE near Northam about 100 kilometres east of Perth in WA’s Wheatbelt region.

The MEG HP1 project will build on the existing 11 MW Northam Solar Farm, with the addition of a 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser and battery energy storage.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce up to four tonnes of renewable hydrogen a day for medium and heavy-duty transport use by early 2024. IGE said the scope is there to expand the solar facility to 18 MW, potentially doubling the site’s production capacity to 8 tonnes of green hydrogen daily.

Samsung Vice President Andrew Ahn said participation in the project aligns strongly with the values and vision of the South Korean company which is seeking to grow its renewable energy portfolio globally.

“We are committed to fast tracking the energy transition, creating opportunities for people and businesses,” he said. “Production of green hydrogen is a key component of that story.”

IGE Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gauld said the partnership with Samsung brings “so much credibility to our company, shareholders, strategic partners, and buyers of our future fuel.”

“Samsung already committed resources from its headquarters in South Korea, Dubai and Australia to deliver this project and resources are now working in the IGE office here in Perth,” he said.

Gauld said the front-end engineering and design (FEED) has been completed for the project and a final investment decision is expected to be made later in 2023 with IGE planning to submit the development approval in “the next few weeks.”

The MEG HP1 project appears to be a warm-up of sorts for IGE which is also progressing plans to develop its Arrowsmith hydrogen plant, which it says will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily.

To be developed near the town of Dongara, about 320km north of Perth, IGE says the first stage of the project would incorporate 65 MW of solar and 90 MW of wind to produce an initial 23 tonnes of green hydrogen a day from 2025.

Arrowsmith also has expansion options to deliver 5 GW of renewable energy and more than 300 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.