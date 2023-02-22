Growatt opens Vietnam inverter plant, GCL-SI to build 12 GW PV panel factory

From pv magazine Global
GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, has revealed plans to invest CNY 2 billion ($423 million) in the construction of a PV module manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12 GW in Funing county, China’s Jiangsu province. It said the new facility will start operating by the end of October.
In December, GCL-SI said it had signed an agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, to build a 20 GW solar cell production factory, with a total investment of CNY 8 billion.
In a separate development, Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt has announced the inauguration of the first phase of its manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.
“The new facility will produce solar inverters, storage inverters and storage batteries with an expansion plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 500,000 units of inverters and 100,000 units of batteries,” the company stated. “The opening of our Vietnam factory is an exciting milestone for Growatt as we forge ahead with our globalization strategy to expand our operations globally.”
Author: Vincent Shaw
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.