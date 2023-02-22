Growatt opens Vietnam inverter plant, GCL-SI to build 12 GW PV panel factory

From pv magazine Global

GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), the PV panel unit of GCL Group, has revealed plans to invest CNY 2 billion ($423 million) in the construction of a PV module manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 12 GW in Funing county, China’s Jiangsu province. It said the new facility will start operating by the end of October.

In December, GCL-SI said it had signed an agreement with the government of Wuhu, Anhui province, to build a 20 GW solar cell production factory, with a total investment of CNY 8 billion.

In a separate development, Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt has announced the inauguration of the first phase of its manufacturing plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

“The new facility will produce solar inverters, storage inverters and storage batteries with an expansion plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 500,000 units of inverters and 100,000 units of batteries,” the company stated. “The opening of our Vietnam factory is an exciting milestone for Growatt as we forge ahead with our globalization strategy to expand our operations globally.”

Author: Vincent Shaw