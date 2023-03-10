H2X tapped for Amazon accelerator program

H2X Global is one of 15 startups selected to participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator 3.0 program, an initiative designed to facilitate collaborations with mature startups developing breakthrough clean energy technologies.

The AWS program is focused on fostering innovation and rapid growth of clean energy technology. Industry leaders will mentor startups on topics like energy, digital competency, investment, public policy, innovation, and advanced research.

H2X has already attracted international attention with its hydrogen fuel cell powertrains and generators but founder and Chief Executive Officer Brendan Norman expects the accelerator program will allow the company to spread its reach to new markets.

“We are excited to join the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator and work towards overcoming clean energy and decarbonisation challenges,” he said. “Through this program we can help define and shape the future of clean energy innovation.”

The AWS accelerator will include 12 weeks of virtual and in-person programming.

AWS said the Clean Energy Accelerator has influenced more than $300 million (USD 207 million) in seed funding for clean energy and climate technology startups.

The AWS Clean Energy Accelerator will culminate with the Innovation Showcase to be held at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28) in Dubai in November.