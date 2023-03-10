Province looks at port development to support 8 GW green hydrogen project

Perth-based Province Resources has appointed geotechnical engineering firm Marine & Earth Sciences to undertake a marine geophysical survey to inform a feasibility study into establishing a port north of Carnarvon for the HyEnergy hydrogen project after taking back full ownership of the project.

The proposed port would be located about 20 kilometres north of Carnarvon on the Western Australian (WA) coast near where the production facilities for the HyEnergy green hydrogen project would be located.

Conceptual plans for the port include a loading jetty, cyclone haven for tugs and a materials offloading facility. Landside facilities would include production operations, light industrial areas and opportunities for third party users.

Province Resources Managing Director David Frances said the company had engaged a number a consultants with expertise in port developments to progress plans for the facility.

“Our discussions with government and the local community have indicated strong support for a port in this area,” he said. “While the port would primarily service the HyEnergy project, it is clear there are a number of additional stakeholders that would benefit from such a facility.”

The launch of the marine study comes after Province confirmed that a term sheet inked with the Australian arm of French developer Total Eren on the development of the HyEnergy project had expired without the companies signing a binding term sheet.

The companies completed a scoping study for the project and finalised key terms for a co-development agreement in August last year but Province said the two firms were now “not fully aligned on the objectives of the project” and it will continue to take the project forward alone.

“The company is fully funded to undertake pre-feasibility studies and definitive feasibility studies,” the company said in a statement. “It will also continue to advance its land tenure position.”

The proposed HyEnergy project comprises a total of up to 8 GW of co-located solar and wind energy which would be used to produce green hydrogen for domestic use and export. The project is to be developed in two stages. Phase one of the project would comprise up to 5 GW of wind and solar capacity with the generated electricity used to produce approximately 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year. Province said phase two would expand to meet market demand as the hydrogen economy grows.

While Province is now exploring the possible construction of a new port to facilitate export of the green hydrogen, the offtake solution for the HyEnergy project is yet to be finalised. Province said it is continuing to work with WA renewables company Provaris Energy on a compressed hydrogen concept.

Engineering services firm GHD has been appointed to undertake a prefeasibility study (PFS) for the downstream component of the HyEnergy project.

The scope of the study includes energy storage systems, water production, electrolysis, ammonia synthesis and product storage, loading and export. It will also cover construction phase support facilities, including an accommodation camp, and marine import facilities, including a materials offloading facility.

The downstream PFS is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, while a tender is expected to be awarded soon for a similar study on the upstream components.

“We are now well-placed to significantly increase the pace of this development,” Frances said.